Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital and Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth.
Locations
R. Leldon Sweet M.d. P.A.3345 Plaza 10 Dr Ste E, Beaumont, TX 77707 Directions (409) 838-2626
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great cardiologist. He has seen, treated, referred when necessary and also kept me going strong for many years. Of course I trust him with my life!!! (: Rocky D. Armstrong
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1790881373
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
