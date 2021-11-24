Dr. Michael Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Smith, MD
Dr. Michael Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith's Office Locations
Southern California Center OCM ORS6221 Wilshire Blvd Ste 419, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (323) 932-1654
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael Smith did orthoscopic surgery to repair multiple torn ligaments in my knee 30yrs ago. I'm proud to report surgery was a success . Still going strong on same knee with no problems. Dr. Michael is an Excellent surgeon! Thank you!
About Dr. Michael Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1831229509
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
