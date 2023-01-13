Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smitherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD
Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.
Dr. Smitherman works at
Dr. Smitherman's Office Locations
Atlanta Arthritis Center, P.C.1305 Hembree Rd Ste 101, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (678) 867-0000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Wellstar North Fulton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Smitherman was super. He spent a long time with me asking questions about me and explaining stuff about my conditions along what we need to do to hopefully get better!
About Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1053303685
Education & Certifications
- U of FL|University of FL
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Alabama School Of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smitherman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smitherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smitherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smitherman has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smitherman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smitherman speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Smitherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smitherman.
