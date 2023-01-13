Overview of Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD

Dr. Michael Smitherman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University Of Alabama School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Wellstar North Fulton Hospital.



Dr. Smitherman works at Atlanta Arthritis Center, P.C. in Roswell, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.