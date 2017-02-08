Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Darien, CT. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
ColumbiaDoctors - 1500 Post Road1500 Post Rd, Darien, CT 06820 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snyder is absolutely amazing. I was one of his patients for approximately 18 years and I always felt extremely comfortable and confident with his services. I honestly couldn't say anything bad about him. To be completely honest, I was upset when I was no longer eligible for pediatric cardiology and was nervous seeing a new doctor as I visited him my entire life. However, I trusted his reccommendation of my new cardiologist 100%.
About Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Coll
- Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Coll
- NEW YORK HOSPITAL
- Weill Cornell Medical
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snyder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snyder works at
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.
