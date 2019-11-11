Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Snyder works at
Locations
Under Construction6410 Fannin St Ste 230, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 325-7325
Colon & Rectal Clinic P. A.6550 Fannin St Ste 2307, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (281) 484-9221
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snyder sees me each year since my colon surgery.
About Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tripler Army Med Center
- LSU School of Medicine, Shreveport
