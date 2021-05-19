See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD

Bariatric Surgery
4.7 (92)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY

Dr. Snyder works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver
    4600 Hale Pkwy Ste 340, Denver, CO 80220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0722

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rose Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy
Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic
Sleeve Gastrectomy

Treatment frequency



Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Generalized Obesity Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloromyotomy Chevron Icon
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 92 ratings
    Patient Ratings (92)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2021
    If you have any doubts, I hope this will be helpful. I recently had my 3 year followup at the Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery and continue to be impressed with the excellent staff. Dr. Snyder is an amazing surgeon. He has done may bariatric procedures but continues to see each person as unique and worthy of respect and dignity and not as another procedure. He is passionate about wanting to help people be successful with their weight loss goals. I would recommend him to any of my family members without hesitation. I felt well prepared for the surgery, but it is a journey, and the followup is just as important as I have experienced 3 years later. His program teaches the tools to continue being successful and his great staff is available for support. I live in a different state which involves extra effort on my part, but it has been the right decision for me and I have no regrets. The staff is very helpful in working with patients who are coming from a distance.
    Barbara L — May 19, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Snyder, MD

    Specialties
    • Bariatric Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1477596062
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Ore Hsc|Oregon Health Sciences University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snyder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Snyder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Snyder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Snyder works at Denver Center for Bariatric Surgery - Denver in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. Snyder’s profile.

    Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Sleeve Gastrectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    92 patients have reviewed Dr. Snyder. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snyder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snyder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snyder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

