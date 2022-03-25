Overview of Dr. Michael Snyder, MD

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Blue Ash, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Atrium Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Snyder works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Blue Ash, OH with other offices in Edgewood, KY and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract Removal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.