Dr. Michael Snyder, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
SSM Health Medical Group1055 Bowles Ave Ste 200, Fenton, MO 63026 Directions (636) 496-3600
Neurosurgery and Neurology, LLC5551 Winghaven Blvd Ste 132, O Fallon, MO 63368 Directions (314) 878-2888
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr. Snyder has been an answer to my prayers. I've known something was wrong for over two years, but none of my doctors (cancer drs & a GP) had any experience with neurologists that they would recommend. Finally, my nephew-in-law (a DO) mentioned that he knew Dr Snyder & thought he would by a good Dr to see. He was very right! I feel like I'm finally in good & capable hands!
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932239142
- Washington University School Of Medicine
- Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa
- Neurology
Dr. Snyder has seen patients for Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snyder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
