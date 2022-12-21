Overview of Dr. Michael Snyder, MD

Dr. Michael Snyder, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Roy J Lucille A Carver College Of Medicine At University Of Iowa and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.



Dr. Snyder works at SSM Health in Fenton, MO with other offices in O Fallon, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Restless Leg Syndrome, Difficulty With Walking and Peripheral Nerve Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.