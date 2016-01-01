Dr. Sobel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Michael Sobel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sobel, MD
Dr. Michael Sobel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
Dr. Sobel's Office Locations
- 1 16 Park Ave Ste 1B, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 252-9799
About Dr. Michael Sobel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1093943714
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
