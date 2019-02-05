Overview

Dr. Michael Sobel, DO is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Sobel works at Sincera Reproductive Medicine in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Lancaster, PA and King of Prussia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.