Dr. Sofman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Sofman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sofman, MD is a Dermatologist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Sofman works at
Locations
Sobel & Sofman Mds4340 Sheridan St Ste 100, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 983-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wait time was minimal. All personnel, from front desk to nurse to doctor to check out, were very nice. I had a body scan and a growth frozen off my shoulder. I would definitely recommend this dermatology office.
About Dr. Michael Sofman, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1508834458
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Downstate
- U Hlth Scis Ctr
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH|University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey / Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sofman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sofman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sofman has seen patients for Ringworm, Acne and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sofman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sofman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sofman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sofman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sofman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.