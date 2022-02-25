Overview

Dr. Michael Sokol, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Sokol works at Statland Medical Group in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.