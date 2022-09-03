Overview of Dr. Michael Solomon, MD

Dr. Michael Solomon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.



Dr. Solomon works at Michael C Solomon MD in Port St Lucie, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.