Overview of Dr. Michael Sommerfeld, MD

Dr. Michael Sommerfeld, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lake Bluff, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago Medical School/Finch University Of Health|Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Skokie Hospital.



Dr. Sommerfeld works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Lake Bluff, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.