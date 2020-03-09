See All Dermatologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD

Dermatology
4.3 (31)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Dr. Sonabend works at Complete Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Dermatology
    7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-4313
  2. 2
    Jennifer Maender, MD
    15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 240-4313

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Boil
Hair Loss
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Ringworm
Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Allergic Reaction
Benign Tumor
Bowenoid Papulosis
Cancer
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Dermatofibroma
Dermatological Disorders
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Excessive Sweating
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Jock Itch
Kaposi's Sarcoma
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Rash
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Disorders
Skin Infections
Skin Lesion
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Mar 09, 2020
    Wonderful. Great communication. Removed several growths with almost no scarring. Best dermatologist I’ve found. I’m so glad he’s my doctor.
    — Mar 09, 2020
    About Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1578696936
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Internship
    • St Vincent Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonabend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sonabend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sonabend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sonabend works at Complete Dermatology in Sugar Land, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sonabend’s profile.

    Dr. Sonabend has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonabend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonabend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonabend.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sonabend, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sonabend appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

