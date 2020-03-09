Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sonabend is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD is a Dermatologist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Locations
Complete Dermatology7616 Branford Pl Ste 240, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 240-4313
Jennifer Maender, MD15200 Southwest Fwy Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (281) 240-4313
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful. Great communication. Removed several growths with almost no scarring. Best dermatologist I’ve found. I’m so glad he’s my doctor.
About Dr. Michael Sonabend, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- St Vincent Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sonabend has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sonabend accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sonabend has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sonabend has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Seborrheic Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sonabend on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sonabend speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Sonabend. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sonabend.
