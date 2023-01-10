See All Neurosurgeons in Reno, NV
Dr. Michael Song, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (378)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Song, MD

Dr. Michael Song, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with Loyola University Medical Center

Dr. Song works at Advanced Neurosurgery in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Song's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Neurosurgery
    10791 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 276-5902

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Churchill Community Hospital
  • Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
  • Carson Valley Medical Center
  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Neuroplasty
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spondylolisthesis
Herniated Disc Surgery
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Myelopathy
Spinal Fusion
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Pathological Spine Fracture
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Upper Back Pain
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acoustic Neuroma
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Artificial Disc Replacement
Astrocytoma
Back Pain
Bone Disorders
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Cancer
Brain Disorders
Brain Injury
Brain Tumor
Brain Tumor Surgery
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carotid Ultrasound
Carpal Tunnel Release
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Complex Spinal Reconstruction
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Craniotomy
Disc Replacement
Epilepsy
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Fracture
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Herniated Disc Procedure
Hydrocephalus
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Laminectomy
Medulloblastoma
Meningiomas
Microdiscectomy
Neck Pain
Nerve Diseases
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Neurosurgical Procedures
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteosarcoma
Pineal Region Tumors
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Schwannoma
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spina Bifida
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spinal Cord Tumor
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
Spinal Tumor Surgery
Spine Disorders
Stereotaxis
Stroke
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Thrombosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Disease
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island
    • Blue Cross & Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Delaware
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Pennsylvania
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wisconsin
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Health System
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Net of California
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Independence Blue Cross
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 378 ratings
    Patient Ratings (378)
    5 Star
    (304)
    4 Star
    (48)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    About Dr. Michael Song, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1124067491
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Song, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Song is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Song has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Song accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Song has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Song has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Song on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    378 patients have reviewed Dr. Song. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Song.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Song, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Song appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

