Dr. Michael Song, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Song, MD
Dr. Michael Song, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They completed their residency with Loyola University Medical Center
Dr. Song works at
Dr. Song's Office Locations
Advanced Neurosurgery10791 Double R Blvd, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 276-5902
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Carson Valley Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My back pain so severe I could not stand up straight and had difficulty walking. I was eating pain pills like candy. After sugery in November 2019 pain was completely gone. After this latest storm I shoveled over 5 tons of snow from our long driveway. I am 76 and feel like 40. If not for Dr song I would be bound to a wheelchair. Thank you Dr Song.
About Dr. Michael Song, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, German and Spanish
- 1124067491
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
