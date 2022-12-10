Overview

Dr. Michael Sorace, MD is a Dermatologist in Boerne, TX. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine.



Dr. Sorace works at MOHS Micrographic Skin Surgery in Boerne, TX with other offices in Shavano Park, TX and New Braunfels, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.