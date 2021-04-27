See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Caldwell, ID
Dr. Michael Spackman, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.2 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Spackman, MD

Dr. Michael Spackman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from St Georges School of Medicine (Grenada) and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Spackman works at Spine Institute of Idaho in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spackman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Spine Institute Of Idaho - Caldwell
    1906 Fairview Ave Ste 420, Caldwell, ID 83605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 650-7895
  2. 2
    Spine Institute Of Idaho
    360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 448-7286
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed

  • West Valley Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Providence Health Plans
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Michael Spackman, MD

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • English
    • 1386887032
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Minnesota
    • University Of Minnesota
    • Hennepin County Medical Center Program
    • St Georges School of Medicine (Grenada)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Spackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spackman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spackman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spackman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spackman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spackman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

