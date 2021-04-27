Dr. Michael Spackman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spackman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spackman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Spackman, MD
Dr. Michael Spackman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from St Georges School of Medicine (Grenada) and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Spackman works at
Dr. Spackman's Office Locations
Spine Institute Of Idaho - Caldwell1906 Fairview Ave Ste 420, Caldwell, ID 83605 Directions (208) 650-7895
Spine Institute Of Idaho360 E Montvue Dr Ste 100, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 448-7286Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Moda Health
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Spackman is very good and very patient with his patients. He is always friendly and helpful. He made sure that I am comfortable with his recommendations before I give him the go ahead order.
About Dr. Michael Spackman, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- English
- 1386887032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- University Of Minnesota
- Hennepin County Medical Center Program
- St Georges School of Medicine (Grenada)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spackman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spackman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spackman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spackman works at
Dr. Spackman has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spackman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spackman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spackman.
