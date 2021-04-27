Overview of Dr. Michael Spackman, MD

Dr. Michael Spackman, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Caldwell, ID. They graduated from St Georges School of Medicine (Grenada) and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Spackman works at Spine Institute of Idaho in Caldwell, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.