Overview of Dr. Michael Spafford, MD

Dr. Michael Spafford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF COLORADO AT DENVER and is affiliated with Unm Hospital.



Dr. Spafford works at UNM Hospital Clinical Neurosciences Center in Albuquerque, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Dysphagia and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.