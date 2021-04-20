Dr. Michael Spedick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spedick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spedick, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Spedick, MD
Dr. Michael Spedick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Spedick works at
Dr. Spedick's Office Locations
-
1
Ocean Eye Institute PA601 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-4400
-
2
Ocean Surgery Center501 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-4400
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spedick?
Brought my 3 week old baby for an eye exam and he was so patient with her. Gave a very thorough exam and answered all of my questions. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Michael Spedick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1720054836
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Seton Hall University
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spedick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spedick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spedick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spedick works at
Dr. Spedick has seen patients for Stye, Chalazion and Lazy Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spedick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Spedick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spedick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spedick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spedick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.