Dr. Michael Spencer, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Spencer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Dr. Spencer works at
Locations
Pelvic Floor Center LLC2800 Chicago Ave Ste 300, Minneapolis, MN 55407 Directions (651) 225-7855
- 2 4100 Minnesota Dr Ste C, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 838-0650
Hospital Affiliations
- Abbott Northwestern Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
You may find another good surgeon, but you won't find one better than Dr. Spencer!
About Dr. Michael Spencer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1386653947
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University At Carbondale
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spencer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spencer has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spencer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Spencer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spencer.
