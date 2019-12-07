Overview

Dr. Michael Spencer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University At Carbondale and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.



Dr. Spencer works at Colon & Rectal Surgery Associates in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Anal or Rectal Pain, Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy and Anal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.