Dr. Michael Sperling, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Sperling, MD
Dr. Michael Sperling, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sperling's Office Locations
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He was very thorough with everything that was being done with my EEG and mri at his location. Great bedside manor and answered all of my questions and concerns about my future
About Dr. Michael Sperling, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 45 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- Male
- 1134142763
Education & Certifications
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Epilepsy and Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sperling has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sperling accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sperling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sperling speaks Chinese and Spanish.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Sperling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sperling.
