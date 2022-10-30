Dr. Michael Spicer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spicer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spicer, MD
Dr. Michael Spicer, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Titusville, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatopathology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital.
Advanced Care for Women800 Century Medical Dr Ste B, Titusville, FL 32796 Directions (321) 567-7530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Brevard Medical Dermatology8057 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 102, Viera, FL 32940 Directions (321) 435-9800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
I’ve been going to Dr. Spicer for over 15 years. I find him very kind, very through and he takes the time to actually listen. He really knows what he is doing. I highly recommend Doctor Spicer.
- Dermatopathology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- U MD Sch Med
- Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch
- Dermatopathology
