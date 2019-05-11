Overview of Dr. Michael Spindel, MD

Dr. Michael Spindel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Logan, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Spindel works at Ulysses D Agas MD in Logan, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.