Dr. Michael Spindel, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Logan, WV
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Spindel, MD

Dr. Michael Spindel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Logan, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.

Dr. Spindel works at Ulysses D Agas MD in Logan, WV with other offices in Huntington, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Spindel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ovp Health
    557 Main St, Logan, WV 25601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 752-3435
  2. 2
    Michael R. Spindel MD
    2860 3 Avenue St Marys Oupatient Ctr # 220, Huntington, WV 25702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 697-5272
  3. 3
    Michael R. Spindel MD
    2860 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 697-5272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Mary's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin and Tissue Reduction

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 11, 2019
    I am so satisfied with the results of my breast implants they look so real you would not even know that I had it done great doctor thank you so much
    — May 11, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Spindel, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1801924832
    Education & Certifications

    • Eastern Virginia Med School
    Residency
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
    Internship
    • Brown University / Alpert Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Spindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spindel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Spindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spindel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spindel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

