Dr. Michael Spindel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spindel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Spindel, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Spindel, MD
Dr. Michael Spindel, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Logan, WV. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Spindel works at
Dr. Spindel's Office Locations
-
1
Ovp Health557 Main St, Logan, WV 25601 Directions (304) 752-3435
-
2
Michael R. Spindel MD2860 3 Avenue St Marys Oupatient Ctr # 220, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 697-5272
-
3
Michael R. Spindel MD2860 3rd Ave, Huntington, WV 25702 Directions (304) 697-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spindel?
I am so satisfied with the results of my breast implants they look so real you would not even know that I had it done great doctor thank you so much
About Dr. Michael Spindel, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801924832
Education & Certifications
- Eastern Virginia Med School
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spindel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spindel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spindel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spindel works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Spindel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spindel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spindel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spindel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.