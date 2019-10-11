Overview

Dr. Michael Sprang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Glenview, IL. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Sprang works at MD Special Care Ltd. in Glenview, IL with other offices in Skokie, IL and Evanston, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.