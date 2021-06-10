Overview

Dr. Michael Springer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Springer works at Cleveland Clinic in Westlake, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Ulcerative Colitis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.