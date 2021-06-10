Dr. Michael Springer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Springer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Springer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Springer, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westlake, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Iowa College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic, Fairview Hospital and UH St. John Medical Center.
North Shore Gastroenterology850 Columbia Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Fairview Hospital
- UH St. John Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
His a wonderful caring person!
About Dr. Michael Springer, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- University of Iowa College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
