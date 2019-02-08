Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sprintz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Sprintz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sprintz Center For Pain111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 100, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Directions (713) 714-1399Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 1:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sprintz?
This facility and the medical staff are serious about management of pain! You at times may feel there are a lot of hoops to jump through but, for those of us that need chronic pain management this is our saving grace. SERIOUS PAIN? SERIOUS DOCTORS! Wonderful staff, clean facility, ease of scheduling appointments, not for drug seekers.
About Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1013134196
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson Canc Ctr-U Texas
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- University of Wisconsin-Madison
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sprintz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sprintz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sprintz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sprintz works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Sprintz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sprintz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sprintz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sprintz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.