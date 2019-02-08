See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO

Pain Medicine
3.7 (20)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Sprintz works at Sprintz Center for Pain in Shenandoah, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Sprintz Center For Pain
    111 Vision Park Blvd Ste 100, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 714-1399
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections
Addiction
Back Pain
Epidural Steroid Injections

Addiction Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Feb 08, 2019
    This facility and the medical staff are serious about management of pain! You at times may feel there are a lot of hoops to jump through but, for those of us that need chronic pain management this is our saving grace. SERIOUS PAIN? SERIOUS DOCTORS! Wonderful staff, clean facility, ease of scheduling appointments, not for drug seekers.
    Mr. Smith in New Caney, TX — Feb 08, 2019
    About Dr. Michael Sprintz, DO

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013134196
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Canc Ctr-U Texas
    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE OF MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin-Madison
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine
