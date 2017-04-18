Overview

Dr. Michael Stabile, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hamilton, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.



Dr. Stabile works at C00per University Physicians At Capital Health in Hamilton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.