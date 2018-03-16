Dr. Stack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stack, MD
Dr. Michael Stack, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Muncie, IN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Aurora Baycare Medical Center.
IU Health Ball Physicians2401 W University Ave, Muncie, IN 47303 Directions (765) 289-5006MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Baycare Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stack has saved my life. I have been going to him for almost 20 years and have been in remission for a very long time. Yes I have heard others speak of his bedside manner in a negative way but I personally like his straight forward and honest approach. He is a very smart Doctor and I feel very lucky to have him.
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1770585945
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Stack accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stack has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Stack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.