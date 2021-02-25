Dr. Michael Stadler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stadler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stadler, MD
Dr. Michael Stadler, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Dr. Stadler works at
Dr. Stadler's Office Locations
Novant Health Carolina Women s Health Associates Salisbury911 W Henderson St Ste 300, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (980) 369-3475
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first visit with Dr. Stadler at Novant Health Carolina Women's Health Associates (in Salisbury NC). I made the appt online... which was a very easy & smooth process. I needed a routine GYN exam and to have him check a lump I'd recently discovered. Both Dr Stadler and his assistant were highly engaged, listened empathetically, and made me feel very welcome and safe. Dr Stadler's exam was thorough, gentle and he communicted everything he was about to do, before he did it. Dr. Stadler spent enough time before and after the exam to ensure that I had told him everything I wanted to tell him. There was NO feeling of being rushed. I really appreciated his style and his attentiveness, and I will not hesitate to go back there for future care.
About Dr. Michael Stadler, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- Male
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
