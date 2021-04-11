See All Urologists in Spartanburg, SC
Dr. Michael Staley, MD

Urology
4.7 (138)
Map Pin Small Spartanburg, SC
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Michael Staley, MD

Dr. Michael Staley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.

Dr. Staley works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Staley's Office Locations

    SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg
    391 Serpentine Dr Ste 500, Spartanburg, SC 29303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 585-8221
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spartanburg Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Bladder Infection
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Atrophic Vaginitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Polyuria
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Atony
Bladder Diverticulum
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Epididymitis
Hydronephrosis
Hypogonadism
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Overactive Bladder
Peyronie's Disease
Prostate Cancer
Prostatitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Bladder Cancer
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction
End-Stage Renal Disease
Erectile Dysfunction
Hormone Replacement Therapy
Hydrocele
Hypospadias
Interstitial Cystitis
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Kidney Infection, Chronic
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Orchitis
Paraphimosis
Penile Cancer
Phimosis
Premature Ejaculation
Priapism
Prostate Cyst
Prostatic Abscess
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Atrophy
Testicular Cancer
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stones
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Hesitancy
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 138 ratings
    Patient Ratings (138)
    5 Star
    (126)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Apr 11, 2021
    Very nice, caring people.
    — Apr 11, 2021
    About Dr. Michael Staley, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1912903659
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fletcher Allen Healthcare-General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Staley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Staley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Staley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Staley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Staley works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. View the full address on Dr. Staley’s profile.

    Dr. Staley has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    138 patients have reviewed Dr. Staley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

