Overview of Dr. Michael Staley, MD

Dr. Michael Staley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. Staley works at SMC - Center for Urology - Spartanburg in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Infection, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.