Overview of Dr. Michael Stalford, MD

Dr. Michael Stalford, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with AdventHealth Hendersonville.



Dr. Stalford works at AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hendersonville in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Earwax Buildup and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.