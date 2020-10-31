Overview of Dr. Michael Stanek, DO

Dr. Michael Stanek, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Hematology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Gateway Medical Center.



Dr. Stanek works at Banner MD Anderson - Thoracic Surgery in Gilbert, AZ with other offices in Casa Grande, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bleeding Disorders, Myelodysplastic Syndromes and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.