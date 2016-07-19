Overview of Dr. Michael Stanich, DO

Dr. Michael Stanich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Stanich works at Michael P Stanich DO Inc. in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.