Dr. Stanich has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stanich, DO
Overview of Dr. Michael Stanich, DO
Dr. Michael Stanich, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Dr. Stanich works at
Dr. Stanich's Office Locations
Michael P Stanich DO Inc.7067 Tiffany Blvd Ste 150, Youngstown, OH 44514 Directions (330) 726-9077
- 2 250 Debartolo Pl Ste 1000C, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 955-5070
Surgical Hospital At Southwood7630 Southern Blvd, Youngstown, OH 44512 Directions (330) 729-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stanich is a great orthopedic surgeon, I personally had two shoulder surgeries performed by him (Right and Left).
About Dr. Michael Stanich, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1114986015
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanich works at
Dr. Stanich has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanich. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.