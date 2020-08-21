Dr. Stanton-Hicks has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 61 years of experience. They graduated from FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks works at
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Pain Management9500 Euclid Ave Ste C25, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-7246
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient with severe RSD of both legs for over 25yrs. Dr Michael Stanton Hicks was that vital link guiding me through the torturous courses of treatment. For many years, I had 3 IPG's running at the same time for pain control. Dr Hicks was involved in over 35 of the install as well as changing out units. He listened to my concerns as I worked hard to get my life back. He often commented that it was my positive attitude and hard work that marked my progress. I gave thanks for him and the international work that he did in researching RSD. I no longer see him nor visit Cleveland Clinic but am doing amazing. No pain medications and can again play Pickleball in a competitive manner. The RSD has more recently taken out neuro function to the bladder and lower colon but local physicians are treating this. I would highly recommend the Cleaveland Clinic Pain Management and Dr Michael Stanton Hicks
About Dr. Michael Stanton-Hicks, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 61 years of experience
- English
- 1427133552
Education & Certifications
- FLINDERS UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH AUSTRALIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stanton-Hicks accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stanton-Hicks has seen patients for Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) and Autonomic Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stanton-Hicks on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanton-Hicks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanton-Hicks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanton-Hicks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanton-Hicks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.