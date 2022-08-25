Dr. Michael Stany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stany, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stany, MD
Dr. Michael Stany, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.
Dr. Stany's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Franklin3301 Aspen Grove Dr Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 814-7800
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Midtown Gynecologic Oncology2004 Hayes St Ste 205, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 284-4646
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Rutherford Gynecologic Oncology1800 Medical Center Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 284-4646
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent physician! Extremely knowledgeable and caring. Listens to his patients.
About Dr. Michael Stany, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- National Capital Consortium (Walter Reed Army Medical Center)
- National Capital Consortium (National Naval Med Ctr/Walter Reed AMC)
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Notre Dame
Dr. Stany has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stany accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stany has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stany has seen patients for Adenomyosis and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stany on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Stany. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stany.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stany, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stany appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.