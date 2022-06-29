Dr. Michael Starks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Starks, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Starks, MD
Dr. Michael Starks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Starks works at
Dr. Starks' Office Locations
-
1
St. Joseph Hospital360 Broadway, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 907-3650
-
2
Bangor Surgical700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 620, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-1333
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife is a patient of his and we are both impressed with treatment and professionalism of him and the entire staff at his office. We are both in the medical field so that should speak volumes to anyone seeking treatment by him!
About Dr. Michael Starks, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1801859913
Education & Certifications
- Maine Med Center
- UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED
