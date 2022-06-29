Overview of Dr. Michael Starks, MD

Dr. Michael Starks, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF WA SCH OF MED and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.



Dr. Starks works at SAINT JOSEPH HOSPITAL in Bangor, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy, Parathyroidectomy and Thyroidectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.