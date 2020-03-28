Overview of Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM

Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Starkweather works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.