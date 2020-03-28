See All Podiatrists in Woodland, CA
Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (11)
Map Pin Small Woodland, CA
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM

Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Starkweather works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Starkweather's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Foot Sprain

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1417984238
    Education & Certifications

    • Kaiser San Francisco Bay Area Foot and Ankle Residency Program
    Medical Education
    • CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Michael Starkweather, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starkweather is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starkweather has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starkweather has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starkweather works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Starkweather’s profile.

    Dr. Starkweather has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starkweather on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Starkweather. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starkweather.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starkweather, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starkweather appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.