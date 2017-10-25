Overview of Dr. Michael Stasko, MD

Dr. Michael Stasko, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cumberland, MD. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UPMC Western Maryland.



Dr. Stasko works at Carlos S. Santiago III Mdpc in Cumberland, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Intestinal Obstruction and Ileus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.