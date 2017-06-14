Overview of Dr. Michael Stauff, MD

Dr. Michael Stauff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Umass Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Stauff works at UMMH and Shields HC Group in Shrewsbury, MA with other offices in Westborough, MA and Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.