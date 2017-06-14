Dr. Michael Stauff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stauff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stauff, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stauff, MD
Dr. Michael Stauff, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Shrewsbury, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Harrington Hospital (Southbridge) and Umass Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Stauff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Stauff's Office Locations
-
1
UMMH and Shields HC Group151 Main St, Shrewsbury, MA 01545 Directions (844) 258-4272
-
2
UMass Memorial Health Orthopedics at Westborough154 E Main St, Westborough, MA 01581 Directions (508) 871-2389
-
3
UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus119 Belmont St, Worcester, MA 01605 Directions (508) 334-8515
Hospital Affiliations
- Harrington Hospital (Southbridge)
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stauff?
I was taken by ambulance to Leominster Hospital and was laid up for 4 days there with no plan with repeated efforts by the Dr. (Markaddy) in my wing to send me home irregardless of the fact that I could not walk due to my ruptured disc. Mind you, I was in unbearable pain even with large doses of morphine. My PCP saved me and made a call to Dr. Stauff who agreed to perform emergency surgery on my back the following day. I can't praise Dr. Stauff and his staff enough for their care. Amazing Doctor
About Dr. Michael Stauff, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1902028137
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stauff has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stauff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stauff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stauff works at
Dr. Stauff has seen patients for Back Pain, Chronic Neck Pain and Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stauff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stauff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stauff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stauff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stauff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.