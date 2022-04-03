See All Gastroenterologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD

Gastroenterology
3.8 (45)
Call for new patient details
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Stavinoha works at Michael W Stavinoha MD Inc in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Heights Anesthesia Pllc
    1631 North Loop W Ste 655, Houston, TX 77008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 869-8200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Apr 03, 2022
    Dr. Stavinoha has been my Gastroenterologist for over 10 years and my mother was his patient for 10 years prior. He is always professional in his work and demeanor and is an excellent physician. He has performed my numerous procedures with care and consideration. He is thorough and respectful in conducting patient appointments and takes time for each patient to address and discuss all concerns; thus, the wait times can sometimes be long. His staff has always been friendly, polite, and helpful. (At times the phone is not answered when the office is supposed to be open; however, there is an option to leave a message.) I highly recommend Dr. Stavinoha.
    — Apr 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD
    About Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1154345593
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Stavinoha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stavinoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stavinoha works at Michael W Stavinoha MD Inc in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Stavinoha’s profile.

    Dr. Stavinoha has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stavinoha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavinoha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavinoha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavinoha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavinoha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

