Dr. Stavinoha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD
Overview
Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Locations
Greater Heights Anesthesia Pllc1631 North Loop W Ste 655, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 869-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stavinoha has been my Gastroenterologist for over 10 years and my mother was his patient for 10 years prior. He is always professional in his work and demeanor and is an excellent physician. He has performed my numerous procedures with care and consideration. He is thorough and respectful in conducting patient appointments and takes time for each patient to address and discuss all concerns; thus, the wait times can sometimes be long. His staff has always been friendly, polite, and helpful. (At times the phone is not answered when the office is supposed to be open; however, there is an option to leave a message.) I highly recommend Dr. Stavinoha.
About Dr. Michael Stavinoha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1154345593
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stavinoha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stavinoha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stavinoha has seen patients for Gastritis, Diarrhea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stavinoha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stavinoha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stavinoha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stavinoha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stavinoha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.