Dr. Michael Stechison, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Stechison, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Neurosurgery Atlanta1700 Tree Ln Ste 470, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 809-3292
Stechison Neurosurgery Atlanta, LLC743 Old Norcross Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (404) 683-5240
Stechison Neurosurgery Atlanta, LLC3855 Pleasant Hill Rd Ste 270, Duluth, GA 30096 Directions (404) 683-5240
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The staff at Dr. Stechison office is very caring. Dr. Stechison and Brett explain everything is detail. I feel very comfortable with the procedures that they have done on me.
- Neurosurgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, French
- University of Toronto
- Toronto General Hospital
- University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Stechison has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stechison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stechison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stechison has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spine Deformities and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stechison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stechison speaks French.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Stechison. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stechison.
