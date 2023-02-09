Dr. Michael Stefan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stefan, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stefan, MD
Dr. Michael Stefan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Stefan's Office Locations
-
1
Beyond Beauty Plastic Surgery13055 SW 42nd St Ste 101, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (305) 600-1738
-
2
Nip Tuck Aesthetics8501 SW 124th Ave Ste 317, Miami, FL 33183 Directions (305) 600-1738
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Michael’s kindness, patience and attention to detail makes him an excellent surgeon! He made sure all my questions were answered and concerns were addressed. His entire team is very professional and delightful as well! I highly recommend Dr. Michael.
About Dr. Michael Stefan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Medical Center
- Pa Hospital Uphs
- Medical College of Pennsylvania
- New York University / College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefan speaks French.
82 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.