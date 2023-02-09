Overview of Dr. Michael Stefan, MD

Dr. Michael Stefan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Stefan works at Beyond Beauty Plastic Surgery in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.