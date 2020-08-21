Dr. Michael Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Michael Stein, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Stein is absolutely outstanding. Period. He is by far my most enjoyed Epileptologist. He treats his patients with the utmost respect and dives into conversation, listening to your every word. He doesn’t miss a beat. He’s calm, collected and extremely reliable. He’s there every appointment, or in a pinch in sudden circumstances. I go out of my way to write about him as he deserves such. If you see a negative review, I’d take it with a grain of salt. Michael is a phenomenal human being and a top-level Neurologist, to say the least. He makes you feel privileged to be under have his care.
- Neurology
- English
- 1003836081
- Epilepsy
