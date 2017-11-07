Overview

Dr. Michael Steinbook, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown and Piedmont Columbus Regional Northside.



Dr. Steinbook works at Michael N. Steinbook M.d. PC in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.