Overview of Dr. Michael Steiner, MD

Dr. Michael Steiner, MD is an Oculoplastic Surgery Specialist in Burien, WA. They specialize in Oculoplastic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital.



Dr. Steiner works at ISLAND VISION in Burien, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.