Overview

Dr. Michael Steines, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Bryan, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX.



Dr. Steines works at CHI St Joseph Health General Surgery - GBSA in Bryan, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.