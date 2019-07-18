Dr. Michael Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Michael Stephen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stephen, MD
Dr. Michael Stephen, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Dr. Stephen's Office Locations
Akira Nishikawa6400 Fannin St Ste 2210A, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0115
Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center6411 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 704-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stephens and staff were truly caring in an emergency situation. They helped ease our concerns and saw use for treatment although we did not have an appointment. Can not praise them enough
About Dr. Michael Stephen, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Chest Pain, Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.
