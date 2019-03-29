Dr. Stept has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stept, MD
Overview of Dr. Michael Stept, MD
Dr. Michael Stept, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS.
Dr. Stept's Office Locations
- 1 1675 Lakeland Dr, Jackson, MS 39216 Directions (601) 351-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stept is amazing. He does actual therapy not just medication management. His office is a little old school i.e. doesn't take debit/credit cards, but other than that he's great.
About Dr. Michael Stept, MD
- Psychiatry
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
