Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Michael Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Michael Stern, MD
Dr. Michael Stern, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Boston Children's Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.
Dr. Stern works at
Dr. Stern's Office Locations
-
1
Boston Children's Health Physicians (BCHP)300 E Main St Ste 5, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-6466
Hospital Affiliations
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Stony Brook University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stern?
Dr Stern is an excellent listener and explains things well. I never wait more than 5-10 minutes but usually less. I never have a hard time getting same day appointments. My son loves him as well and is never afraid to see the doctor.
About Dr. Michael Stern, MD
- Pediatrics
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1306088067
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.